UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-2 Successfully Made Critical

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:16 PM

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-2 successfully made critical

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) achieved a major milestone in its pursuit for clean and reliable energy by successfully making critical the Unit-2 of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K-2).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) achieved a major milestone in its pursuit for clean and reliable energy by successfully making critical the Unit-2 of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K-2).

The nuclear power plant (NPP) achieved criticality at 2359hrs PST on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The 1100MW NPP will go through certain safety tests and procedures before it is joined to the national grid by the end of March. K-2 is one of the two similar under-construction NPPs located near Karachi and will be inaugurated for commercial operation by the end of May this year, said a news release issued here.

The other one K-3 is also in completion phase and expected to be in operation in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that K-2 is the first NPP in Pakistan with generation capacity over 1000MWs and will help reducing load-shedding in summers by generating environment friendly, affordable and reliable base load electricity for the country.

PAEC was previously running five NPPs in the country (one at Karachi and four at Chashma) with collective generation capacity of nearly 1400MWs.

Hence the K-2 NPP's addition will almost double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants of the country, improving share of nuclear power in the overall energy mix.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Nuclear March May Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Sindh health minister chairs meeting on UHC in pro ..

23 seconds ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Kicks Off in Iraq Wit ..

24 seconds ago

US Charges 2 Ecuador Citizens in Bribery, Money La ..

26 seconds ago

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of Roscosmos Head's Ad ..

27 seconds ago

"Kashmir is not about roads but far Bigger Issue r ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of impure milk, kho ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.