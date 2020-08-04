UrduPoint.com
Karachi Nullahs Cleaning Continue; 4,364 Tons Sledge Removed :NDMA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:27 PM

Karachi nullahs cleaning continue; 4,364 tons sledge removed :NDMA

The large scale cleansing of Karachi nullahs being carried out by Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Sindh government have removed 4,364 tonnes sledge so far from main nullahs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The large scale cleansing of Karachi nullahs being carried out by Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Sindh government have removed 4,364 tonnes sledge so far from main nullahs.

According to spokesman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the cleaning operation was started on Monday. There are 552 big and small nullahs in Karachi.

From out of 38 main nullahs, cleansing of 22 nullahs had already been started on emergency basis.

Sindh government had agreed to cleanse 19 nullahs of the city.While FWO had been tasked to remove garbage from Gujjar , Korangi and Moach Goth nullahs. The focus is to remove debris from 21 choked points of these nullahs.

Some 24 excavators, two loaders, 90 dumpers and 224 labours are engaged in the cleansing operation.

