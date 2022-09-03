UrduPoint.com

Karachi Orange Line Bus Service To Become Operational From Sep 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service will become operational from 10th September.

According to details, the trial run of Orange Line buses from Orangi Town to North Nazimabad Edhi Green Line station has started. Meanwhile, passengers are getting free service during the trial run.

The provincial minister mentioned that the construction of the Orange Line BRTS had been 100 per cent funded by the Sindh government for the people of Karachi.

The Orange Line corridor is 3.88 kilometres long and provides connectivity from Orangi Town to the board Office intersection. It has five stations while its depot has the capacity to park 30 buses. It is likely to get a daily ridership of 50,000 passengers.

The project was launched by former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 to facilitate about 50,000 residents of Orangi Town. The project was supposed to be completed within a year since its groundbreaking in 2016.

