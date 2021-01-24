Karachi package to help address public issues: Asad Umer

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Saturday said that Karachi package would help address the public issues in a proper manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Saturday said that Karachi package would help address the public issues in a proper manner.

"Work was in progress for cleaning Nullah in Karachi, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel. The federal government, he said was taking all possiblemeasures to resolve the genuine issues of the people living in the provincial capital. Commenting on corona vaccine, Asad Umer said that after the availability of vaccine,the priority would be given to health workers and the people falling between 60-65 age.

Appreciating the role of public, he said that the whole nation had played a vital role in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In reply to a question regarding awareness drive, he said the Prime Minister was taking keen interest in creating awareness among the masses about corona virus. To a question regarding meeting with Zafar Ali QC, the minister said before taking Oath, we had a meeting. He made it clear that during meeting, Zafar Ali QC, never had discussion about the Broadsheet.