Karachi, Parts Of Sindh To Experience Moderate Heatwave Till Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Karachi, parts of Sindh to experience moderate heatwave till Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast that the people in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh will experience a moderate heat wave condition from September 22 to 24.

In its heat wave alert, the Met Office said the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37 and 39 degrees centigrade during next two days in Southern parts of Sindh.

The Surface wind is likely to blow from Northeast/East on Sunday and becoming East/Southeast very next day and then West/Southwest.

