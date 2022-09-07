UrduPoint.com

Karachi Pharma Association Donates Essential Medicines For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Karachi Pharma Association's delegation led by its Chairman and President visited Karachi Police Office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi Pharma Association's delegation led by its Chairman and President visited Karachi Police Office on Wednesday.

The delegation donated essential medicines for the flood afflicted people to Karachi Police chief, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho thanked the Pharma Association Chairman Aslam Polani, President Zubair Memon and the delegation.

On the occasion, Additional IGP Karachi said the recent floods had caused widespread destruction in the country. It was the need of the hour and a national duty to help the flood-affected families by providing all possible assistance in this difficult time.

Karachi Police besides working for supremacy of law, was also trying its best to help the public in natural calamities.

