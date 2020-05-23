UrduPoint.com
Karachi Plane Crash A National Tragedy : Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Karachi plane crash was a national tragedy which saddened every heart and left every eye tearful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Karachi plane crash was a national tragedy which saddened every heart and left every eye tearful.

In a statement, he said the government equally shares the grief and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He said that only the loved ones of victims know the grief of losing someone dear.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace andgrant courage and strength to the bereaved families of victims.

