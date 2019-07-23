Karachi plunges into darkness, major electricity break down occurs in light rain

A major Electricity breakdown has occurred in Karachi plunging the several areas into darkness'Several areas of Karachi plunged into darkness because of electricity breakdown after light rain

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) A major Electricity breakdown has occurred in Karachi plunging the several areas into darkness'Several areas of Karachi plunged into darkness because of electricity breakdown after light rain.

The feeders of Karachi Electric (K-ELECTRIC) tripped after a LIGHT little rain and the supply of the electricity WAS suspended. The breakdown happened at 11 pm on July 22.Garden, Sadar, Gulshan Iqbal, University Road, Safora Goth, Malir, Clifton, Defense, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, North Karachi and several other areas plunged into darkness because of breakdown however the electricity of some areas have been restored.According to locals the breakdown happened at the same time when rain started while the Karachi Electric (Electricity distributing company) didn't restore the electricity after the complaints.

According to Electric the affected feeders have been restored while because of security measures the electricity of some areas is still suspended.It is pertinent to mention here that it Is not the first time that breakdown happened with the first drop of rain.

The Karachi Electric always claims that they will show improvement but there is nothing changed in their performance.80 percent area of the city was deprived of electricity because of early morning breakdown on 25 January 2019.

Before that in November 2018 because of transmission line disorder a large space of the city had plunged into darkness. In October 2018 the whole city faced electricity problems 3 times in a week.