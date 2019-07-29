UrduPoint.com
Karachi Plunges Into Darkness With First Drop Of Rain

Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Karachi plunged into darkness Monday with the first drop of rain today when over 400 feeders of the K-Electric tripped suspending supply to majority of the areas

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Karachi plunged into darkness Monday with the first drop of rain today when over 400 feeders of the K-Electric tripped suspending supply to majority of the areas.However, the utility company responsible for supplying the electricity to the metropolis, claimed that the teams are working to repair faults.

Monday being the first working day of the week, the consumers faced immense difficulties in preparing for school and offices.The Met Office has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, SH.

Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions for the next two days.

