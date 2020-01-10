Karachi Police accused including four others of robbing cash van arrested within week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two prime accused among four for their alleged involvement in Rs. 2.7 million robbery from cash van and recovered a significant amount of cash and the weapon used in the injuring of a guard and passerby.

SSP Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao said that a police team arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage and investigations within a week.

Two key suspects identified as Saifullah, Badshah Hussain and others Yousaf and Amjad were arrested. Search for other suspected robbers, was still on, he added.

The arrested were the habitual criminals who were already arrested several times ago, said the officer.

The police also claimed to have seized the pistol used in the crime from the possession of the detained accused.

The incident occurred on January 3rd within the limits of Yousaf PlazaPS.