Karachi Police Arrest 17 Suspects, Recover Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Karachi Police arrest 17 suspects, recover weapons

The South Zone police have arrested 17 suspects and recovered weapons and marijuana from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The South Zone police have arrested 17 suspects and recovered weapons and marijuana from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered five pistols, 13 live rounds, 1770 gram of marijuana, one car, one alleged stolen motorcycle, one CNIC, three mobile phones, 10 different fake press card and Rs 231880 cash, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

