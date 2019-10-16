Karachi police arrest 185 suspects

(@imziishan)

Karachi's West, South and East zones police have arrested 10 absconders among 185 suspects and recovered weapons in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West, South and East zones police have arrested 10 absconders among 185 suspects and recovered weapons in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West Zone Police have arrested two absconders among 78 suspects and recovered 12 pistols, 29 live rounds, 2.975 kilograms marijuana, four bottles liquor, two mobile phones, Rs.2,050 cash, two reportedly stolen motorcycles and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) while also one water tanker and generator were seized, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Wednesday.

The South Zone Police have arrested 38 suspects and recovered two pistols, nine rounds,12 grams heroin and over 3.1kilograms marijuana from the suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South.

The East Zone Police have arrested eight abcounders among 69 suspects and recovered 12 pistols, 34 live rounds, over 2kilograms marijuana,93 grams heroin, 50 kilograms Gutka (chewing tobacco), five mobile phones and Rs 13040 cash while three vehicles were impounded, said a spokesperson to the DIG East.