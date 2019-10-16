UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Police Arrest 185 Suspects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Karachi police arrest 185 suspects

Karachi's West, South and East zones police have arrested 10 absconders among 185 suspects and recovered weapons in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West, South and East zones police have arrested 10 absconders among 185 suspects and recovered weapons in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West Zone Police have arrested two absconders among 78 suspects and recovered 12 pistols, 29 live rounds, 2.975 kilograms marijuana, four bottles liquor, two mobile phones, Rs.2,050 cash, two reportedly stolen motorcycles and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) while also one water tanker and generator were seized, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Wednesday.

The South Zone Police have arrested 38 suspects and recovered two pistols, nine rounds,12 grams heroin and over 3.1kilograms marijuana from the suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South.

The East Zone Police have arrested eight abcounders among 69 suspects and recovered 12 pistols, 34 live rounds, over 2kilograms marijuana,93 grams heroin, 50 kilograms Gutka (chewing tobacco), five mobile phones and Rs 13040 cash while three vehicles were impounded, said a spokesperson to the DIG East.

Related Topics

Police Water Mobile Vehicles From

Recent Stories

German Police Search Residence of Person Allegedly ..

35 seconds ago

Youth shot dead, four injured in firing incident i ..

37 seconds ago

Speakers for concrete measures to overcome food wa ..

38 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Cannot Comment on Anti-Doping Case Un ..

43 seconds ago

A young AIDS patient dies in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar sells out 15 properties: Court told

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.