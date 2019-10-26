UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Police Arrest 50 Suspects, Recover Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:51 PM

Karachi Police arrest 50 suspects, recover weapons

The South Zone Police have arrested 50 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The South Zone Police have arrested 50 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered two pistols, eight live rounds, 6535 gram charas, seven gram heroin, one allegedly stolen motorcycle, three mobile phones, eight kilogram Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and Rs 500 cash, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Saturday.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

Realme XT launched in Pakistan

12 minutes ago

Ashiq emerges leader on the second day of Chief of ..

5 minutes ago

Condition of Nawaz Sharif improving: Marriyum Aura ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin informs Chief Minister about Nawaz's hea ..

5 minutes ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi to inaugurate motorway sectio ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Voices Need to Refrain from Undermining Syr ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.