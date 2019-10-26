Karachi Police arrest 50 suspects, recover weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

The South Zone Police have arrested 50 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The South Zone Police have arrested 50 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered two pistols, eight live rounds, 6535 gram charas, seven gram heroin, one allegedly stolen motorcycle, three mobile phones, eight kilogram Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and Rs 500 cash, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Saturday.