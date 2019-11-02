Karachi Police arrest 54 suspects, recover weapons, charas

(@imziishan)

Karachi's South and West zones police have arrested 54 suspects and recovered weapons and charas from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

The South zone police have arrested 28 suspects and recovered five pistols, 14 live rounds, 2670 grams charas, Rs 10190 cash, 62 slips of gambling, 15 packets Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), two mobile phones and two gas cylinders, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested 26 suspects and recovered nine pistols, 27 rounds, 5.12 kg charas, five allegedly stolen motorcycles, one mini-truck, three mobile phones and Rs 2320 cash, said a spokes person to the DIG West.