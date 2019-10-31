UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Arrest 65 Suspects, Recover Over 2 Kgs Betel Nuts

Thu 31st October 2019

Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested two alleged absconders among 65 suspects and recovered 2,070 kilograms betel nuts from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested two alleged absconders among 65 suspects and recovered 2,070 kilograms betel nuts from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West zone police have arrested two absconders among 39 suspects and recovered 2,070 kilograms betel nuts, six pistols, 18 live rounds, one revolver, 2.485 kilogram charas, six mobile phones, Rs 1940 cash and different types Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokes person to the DIG West on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested 26 suspects and recovered four pistols, 11 live rounds, 12 grams heroin, 550 gram charas, one allegedly stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs 24000 cash, said a spokes person to the DIG South.

