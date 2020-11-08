UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Arrest 730 Suspects In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Karachi police arrest 730 suspects in a week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 730 suspects were arrested by the Karachi police in separate operations carried out during the last week.

According to a Karachi police spokesperson, police personnel confiscated drugs worth millions of rupees as well as over 84 different weapons from the possession of the arrested suspects. The weapons were sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrested 20 suspects of suspected motorcycle thieves, seizing five stolen cars and at least 10 motorcycles from their possession.

In addition, Karachi police recovered 54 motorcycles and five cars which either were snatched or stolen.

Alleged five dacoits were shot dead and 13 dacoits were injured in exchange of fire. Looted property and arms were recovered from them.

