Karachi Police Arrest Four Suspects In Crackdown On Street Crime
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In a relentless effort to curb street crime, the Karachi Police have made significant strides in apprehending suspects involved in criminal activities.
According to the spokesperson of the Karachi Police, over the last 24 hours, the police force engaged in three separate encounters with criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of four suspects, including two injured robbers.
The encounters occurred in various parts of the city, where law enforcement officers confronted armed criminals.
During the said encounters, illegal weapons, ammunition, and two motorcycles believed to have been used in various criminal incidents were confiscated from the arrested individuals. This seizure marks a significant blow to the criminal networks operating in the city.
The Karachi Police reiterated their commitment to combating crime, restoring law and order, and safeguarding the public. These recent arrests are part of ongoing efforts to eradicate street crime and ensure the safety and security of citizens.
Recent Stories
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for political commitment, adequate investment to achive goal of malaria-free world15 minutes ago
-
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people24 minutes ago
-
President stresses joint efforts to control Malaria24 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 163,300 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Global tributes to kashmiri icon Amanullah Khan on 8th death anniversary35 minutes ago
-
Payment of 100 pc pension to widows of non PUGF employees of TMA demanded54 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation not be reduced in Peshawar55 minutes ago
-
Renowned TV, stage actress, playwright, activist Madeeha Gohar remembered1 hour ago
-
Delegation from CMCC, CMPak visit PTA1 hour ago
-
Persian collection titled 'Gulang-e-Arzoo' on April 271 hour ago
-
Nutrition Int'l donates high-tech food lab to IFA for enhanced quality control1 hour ago
-
Meeting regarding drug use in educational institutions held at ANF Headquarters2 hours ago