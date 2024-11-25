Open Menu

Karachi Police Arrest Over 1200 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Karachi Police arrest over 1200 suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Karachi Police arrested more than 1200 suspects involved in various crimes across the city last week.

According to a police spokesperson on Monday, 19 encounters took place between police and criminals, resulting in the death of one robber.

Additionally, 25 suspects, including 20 injured robbers, were arrested. Police also seized 22 illegal weapons and 14 motorcycles from those apprehended.

The arrests were made in Karachi's East, West, and South Zones, with a total of 1,267 individuals taken into custody.

In an ongoing anti-drug operation, police recovered 84.384 kg of hashish and 1.514 grams of ice and heroin. The police also confiscated 126 illegal weapons and ammunition used by the suspects in various crimes.

During the operations, police recovered 51 stolen or snatched motorcycles and 15 vehicles from different parts of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Vehicles Criminals From

Recent Stories

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

18 minutes ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

2 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan