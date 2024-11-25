Karachi Police arrest over 1200 suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Karachi Police arrested more than 1200 suspects involved in various crimes across the city last week.

According to a police spokesperson on Monday, 19 encounters took place between police and criminals, resulting in the death of one robber.

Additionally, 25 suspects, including 20 injured robbers, were arrested. Police also seized 22 illegal weapons and 14 motorcycles from those apprehended.

The arrests were made in Karachi's East, West, and South Zones, with a total of 1,267 individuals taken into custody.

In an ongoing anti-drug operation, police recovered 84.384 kg of hashish and 1.514 grams of ice and heroin. The police also confiscated 126 illegal weapons and ammunition used by the suspects in various crimes.

During the operations, police recovered 51 stolen or snatched motorcycles and 15 vehicles from different parts of the city.