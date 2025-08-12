Karachi Police Arrest Over 600 Suspects In Week
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:25 AM
Karachi Police, acting on the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, carried out a series of successful anti-crime operations across the city last week
During the operations, district police engaged in nine armed encounters with robbers, resulting in the death of two suspects and the arrest of 12 others, including nine injured. Police recovered nine illegal weapons of various types and six motorcycles from the arrested suspects, according to a spokesperson for Karachi Police on Monday.
In total, more than 615 suspects were apprehended from the East, West and South zones.
As part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive, police seized 38.8 kilograms of charas, ice/crystal meth, and heroin worth millions of rupees.
From arrested suspects, police also recovered over 94 illegal weapons with ammunition used in robberies and other crimes. Additionally, 41 snatched or stolen motorcycles and four vehicles were recovered from various areas.
The Karachi police spokesperson said that efforts to curb crime, restore law and order and protect citizens will continue.
