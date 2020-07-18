UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Arrest Six Terrorists From Western Zone

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:52 PM

Karachi Police arrest six terrorists from western zone

A senior police officer says that the terrorists wanted to hit the sensitive targets in the metropolis city.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Karachi Police arrested six terrorist in Western Zone, the sources said here on Saturday.

Police said that they recovered heavy ammunition from the terrorists including hand-grenade and other explosive material. They said that the terrorists were going to hit their target somewhere in Karachi but arrested.

“Terrorists wanted to hit the important target in Karachi,” said the police, pointing out that the operation to arrest the accomplices of these terrorists would continue.

A senior superintendent of Police said that the six terrorists belonged to a banned outfit and they were also involved in the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange. He also said they wanted to destroy sensitive buildings and institutes.

“They [terrorists] destroyed many pickets,” the SSP added.

