Karachi Police Arrest Suspect In 12-year-old Girl’s Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Karachi police arrest suspect in 12-year-old girl’s murder case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) District South Police have arrested a suspect accused of molesting and murdering a 12-year-old girl.

The spokesperson for SSP South stated that the main suspect, Waqar Ali, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, who along with two accomplices, allegedly molested the girl two days ago.

They then placed her body in a sack and dumped it at a garbage point near Lucky Star, Saddar.

The crime was reported by the victim’s mother at the Saddar police station, leading to a search operation.

Waqar Ali has confessed to the crime, while the two accomplices remain at large. Police are continuing efforts to arrest the remaining suspects.

