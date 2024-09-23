Karachi Police Arrest Suspects In Double Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Karachi police have arrested two suspects involved in the double murder of traffic police officer Khuda Bakhsh and citizen Ghosullah in the Sher Shah Chowk firing incident on September 21.
Addressing a news conference at his office on Monday, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho said the arrests were made within 48 hours.
The suspects, identified as Hussain, son of Amin, and Akhlaq, son of Ashfaq, were apprehended in Kemari Police Station Site B area. The police also recovered two illegal pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.
Javed Akhtar Odho further highlighted another incident on September 19, in which ASI Abdul Jabbar was injured in a shooting in the New Karachi Industrial Area. Two suspects, Sultan and Abrar, were arrested in connection with that case, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.
In a separate incident in the SITE Super Highway area, policeman Chaman was killed and officer Adeel was injured. The accused, Ashiq Hussain, has been arrested by the police. Additionally, Zafar, the suspect behind the killing of police officer Akram in Quaidabad, was also apprehended.
