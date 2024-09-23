Open Menu

Karachi Police Arrest Suspects In Double Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Karachi police arrest suspects in double murder case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Karachi police have arrested two suspects involved in the double murder of traffic police officer Khuda Bakhsh and citizen Ghosullah in the Sher Shah Chowk firing incident on September 21.

Addressing a news conference at his office on Monday, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho said the arrests were made within 48 hours.

The suspects, identified as Hussain, son of Amin, and Akhlaq, son of Ashfaq, were apprehended in Kemari Police Station Site B area. The police also recovered two illegal pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

Javed Akhtar Odho further highlighted another incident on September 19, in which ASI Abdul Jabbar was injured in a shooting in the New Karachi Industrial Area. Two suspects, Sultan and Abrar, were arrested in connection with that case, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

In a separate incident in the SITE Super Highway area, policeman Chaman was killed and officer Adeel was injured. The accused, Ashiq Hussain, has been arrested by the police. Additionally, Zafar, the suspect behind the killing of police officer Akram in Quaidabad, was also apprehended.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Murder Police Police Station Traffic Chaman SITE September From Weapon

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

4 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

4 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

4 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

5 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

5 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

5 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

6 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

6 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

6 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

6 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

8 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan