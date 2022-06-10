UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Arrest Three Accused Reportedly Involved In Car-lifting, Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Surjani Town and Gadap City Police arrested three accused during two separate operations who were reportedly involved in car lifting and smuggling of betel nuts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Surjani Town and Gadap City Police arrested three accused during two separate operations who were reportedly involved in car lifting and smuggling of betel nuts.

Surjani police arrested two key operatives of the car lifter gang with the help of CCTV footage, identified as Tayyab son of Kamran and Muhammad Raees son of Muhammad Rafiq and recovered the reportedly stolen car, said police sources on Friday.

The arrested accused have confessed during interrogation regarding theft of another car from the limits of Surjani police station.

Investigation was underway for further recovery and arrest of other accused while the arrested accused have been handed over to AVLC.

On the other hand, Gadap City Police in an operation near Toll Plaza recovered more than 600 kilograms of smuggled betel nuts from a car and arrested an accused.

According to police, the arrested accused is identified as Muhammad Hasnain son of Ismail.

