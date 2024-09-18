Karachi Police arrest three in auto-theft case, recover stolen vehicle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police apprehended three suspects on Wednesday involved in auto-thefts and recovered a snatched vehicle from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the AVLC arrested the suspects in Umer Brohi Goth. The suspects had rented a vehicle from a car rental company on September 12 and later seized the car after injuring the company's driver.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Ali Mugheri, Saleem Khoso, and Rahul Kumar. Muhammad Ali Mugheri and Saleem Khoso have a history of criminal activity, including robbery and drug peddling, and have previously served time in jail.

According to the AVLC, the suspects would sell stolen vehicles to an individual named Jaffar in Balochistan. Efforts are underway to apprehend their remaining accomplices, and further investigations are ongoing.