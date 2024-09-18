Open Menu

Karachi Police Arrest Three In Auto-theft Case, Recover Stolen Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Karachi Police arrest three in auto-theft case, recover stolen vehicle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police apprehended three suspects on Wednesday involved in auto-thefts and recovered a snatched vehicle from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the AVLC arrested the suspects in Umer Brohi Goth. The suspects had rented a vehicle from a car rental company on September 12 and later seized the car after injuring the company's driver.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Ali Mugheri, Saleem Khoso, and Rahul Kumar. Muhammad Ali Mugheri and Saleem Khoso have a history of criminal activity, including robbery and drug peddling, and have previously served time in jail.

According to the AVLC, the suspects would sell stolen vehicles to an individual named Jaffar in Balochistan. Efforts are underway to apprehend their remaining accomplices, and further investigations are ongoing.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Jail Company Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Robbery Muhammad Ali September Criminals From

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

19 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

7 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan