Karachi Police Arrested 688 Accused In Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested more than 688 alleged accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Monday, about 19 injured accused including 35 were arrested in 21 encounters while five accused were killed.

Police recovered 28 different types of illegal arms and ammunition including 2 mini Kalashnikov, 14 motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 34.202 kg hashish heroin and ice methamphetamine.

About 100 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 41 snatched or stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.

