Karachi Police arrested 712 violators of lockdown ban

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Police have arrested 712 violators of Section 144 CrPc under the ban imposed in lockdown.

The spokesman for Karachi Police informed that 215 FIRs were registered against the violators till Wednesday afternoon.

He said the actions against the violators of lockdown will continue.