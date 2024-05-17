Open Menu

Karachi Police Arrested Suspects, Recovery Stolen Property

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Karachi Police arrested suspects, recovery stolen property

In a swift response to a citizen's call, the Karachi Police on Friday successfully recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested a suspect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) In a swift response to a citizen's call, the Karachi Police on Friday successfully recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested a suspect.

Ayaz Ali Baig reported to Saeedabad Madadgar 15 that his bike, equipped with a tracker, had been located. According to a Karachi Police spokesperson, Constable Furqan and his team promptly arrived at the indicated location within six minutes. They recovered Baig’s Honda motorcycle (registration number KHQ-0743) and two mobile phones.

A suspect, 25-year-old Waseem, was apprehended, while his three accomplices managed to flee. The recovered items and the complainant were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

In another notable incident, Nauman, another citizen, alerted Madadgar 15 that he was being pursued by robbers while carrying 3.5 million rupees in cash. The Madadgar 15 team acted swiftly, ensuring Nauman’s safety and escorting him to his destination unharmed. Nauman expressed his gratitude for the police’s prompt response.

These incidents underscore Karachi Police’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens, utilizing all available resources to respond effectively to emergencies.

More Stories From Pakistan