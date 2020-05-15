Karachi police arrests 23, recovers drugs, arms

The Karachi Police in its drive against criminal elements arrested 23 accused and recovered two kilogram drugs, arms, ammunition and snatched vehicles from their possession

The actions were taken by Napier, Docks, Chakiwara, Saeedabad, Mithadar, Mochko, Ajmer Nagri, Ittehad Town and Nazimabad police stations, said a news release of Karachi Police on Friday.

The actions were taken on the special directives of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, to eliminate crime from the megalopolis.