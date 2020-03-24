UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Arrests 411 Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Karachi Police during first two days of lockdown arrested 411 violators of Section 144 CrPc and registered 135 FIRs against them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Police during first two days of lockdown arrested 411 violators of Section 144 CrPc and registered 135 FIRs against them.

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Tuesday, as many as 39 violators of the ban were arrested during the period from 12am to 8am on March 24th and 13 FIRs were registered.

He said the actions against the violators of lockdown would continue.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell on Tuesday arrested three including two car lifters and a motorbike lifter and recovered a vehicle and motorcycle.

An AVLC Clifton team apprehended two car lifters Adeel s/o Dilbar Khan and Imran s/o Ramzan and recovered a stolen car bearing registration number KT-3326 which was stolen on March 7, 2020.

AVLC SITE nabbed a habitual motorbike lifter namely Arbaz s/o Abdullah and recovered a lifted motorbike bearing registration number KKD-3815 stolen on March 17 from the limits of SITE-A police station.

Legal proceedings against all arrested are underway.

