UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Police Arrests 44 Including Street Criminals, Peddlers, Motorbike Lifters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Karachi Police arrests 44 including street criminals, peddlers, motorbike lifters

As many as 44 accused were arrested by police during last 24 hours from different parts of the megalopolis for their alleged involvement in various crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 44 accused were arrested by police during last 24 hours from different parts of the megalopolis for their alleged involvement in various crimes.

The West Zone Police apprehended 41 including drug peddlers, gutka/mawa sellers, absconder and others, according to West zone police.

The police recovered pistol, rounds, hashish, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

Meanwhile Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested three from Gulshan and Lyari and recovered two lifted motorbikes from their possession.

AVLC Gulshan team nabbed a gang of two motorbike lifters namely Dilawar Khan s/o Akbar Khan and Javed s/o Hussain Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KNG-2663 lifted from the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station.

The accused have never been arrested earlier.

The AVLC Lyari team arrested a habitual motorbike lifter and street criminal Younas s/o Abu Alam and recovered a motorcycle lifted from the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on January 13, 2019. The arrested is a habitual criminal who has been arrested earlier also. The motorcycle bearing registration number KEW-2813 and a pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Cases against arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Vehicle Gulshan Lyari January Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

54 seconds ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

1 minute ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates Humanitarian City receives 215 evacuees f ..

46 minutes ago

Shakeel Shaikh appointed as Federation of Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Aviation Minister inaugurates new int'l terminal a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.