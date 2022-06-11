Karachi police arrests active member of Uzair Baloch group

The City District Police on Saturday arrested an alleged activist of Uzair Baloch group while he was reportedly busy in drug supply

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The City District Police on Saturday arrested an alleged activist of Uzair Baloch group while he was reportedly busy in drug supply.

The accused Irfan was arrested from the jurisdiction of Chakiwara police station and recovered 1800 grams of hashish from his possession, said police sources.

The sources told that the accused was habitual and professional criminal whose name was on Wanted List of the police. The accused has been arrested and jailed in several cases in the past, police said.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was initiated.