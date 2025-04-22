Karachi Police Bust Gutka-mawa Ring, Arrest One Dealer
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a targeted crackdown on illicit tobacco products, District East’s Jamshed Division police arrested a key suspect in the gutka-mawa supply chain during an operation in Martin Quarters.
According to a news release on Tuesday, Baber, son of Wajid Ali, was taken into custody after officers raided a premises in Martin Quarters.
Over seven kilograms of hazardous gutka and mawa were recovered, concealed alongside lime (chuna), packaging materials, and cash proceeds from sales. His alleged accomplice managed to flee the scene.
A case has been registered and investigators are probing the full extent of the smuggling and local distribution network. Police are also reviewing Baber’s past criminal history while actively searching for the fugitive partner.
Authorities emphasized that gutka and mawa pose serious health risks and vowed to continue efforts to dismantle such underground operations.
