Karachi Police bust two street criminals gangs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Shahra-e-Noor Jahan police busted two street criminals gangs involved in snatching valuables and cash at gun point in district central, police recovered two pistols along with rounds, 10 snatched cell phones, looted cash, five ladies purse and four stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as namely Danish son of Nisar, Imran son of Bashir, Haris son of Shakil, Shahrukh son of Shokat, Robbert son of Sabir and Jonathan son of Nasir, said ASP Shahdman Hassan Jawed Bhatti.

The ASP further said the police were committed to ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens and would continue efforts to curb crime.