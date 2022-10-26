UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Announces Arrest Of Accused Involved In Molesting A Minor

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced the arrest of accused involved in molestation of a flood victim 9-year-old girl in Clifton area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced the arrest of accused involved in molestation of a flood victim 9-year-old girl in Clifton area.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Police Office, the city police chief said the accused were arrested by district South police within 72 hours of tragic incident.

He said the arrested, identified as Ghulam Rasool and Khalid, were arrested on October 23rd who had abducted the minor girl from the car parking of a shopping mall, who was begging there. The accused took her near Do Darya area molested her. Later, they dropped the injured child at the mall.

The victim minor was shifted to hospital in injured condition while the case was registered on a complaint of victim's mother.

The Karachi police chief said a team headed by Deputy IGP South�Irfan Baloch was formed to probe the case. Police, with the help of CCTV footage of different locations, traced the vehicle used in the crime. The owner of the vehicle had given his car to his friend, who committed the heinous crime and also confessed his crime. One of the arrested was a driver by profession and the other one was his friend.

The criminal record of both arrested was being checked and further investigations were also underway.

