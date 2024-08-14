Karachi Police Chief attends Independence Day firing competition at SSU Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, participated in a firing competition ceremony at the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Wednesday, marking the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

The event was attended by senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division, as well as ambassadors from various countries, according to the Karachi Police spokesperson.

During the visit, the Karachi Police Chief reviewed the firing competitions and engaged in discussions with the ambassadors on matters of security.

The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division briefed the attendees on SSU's professional training programs, which were praised by the contestants for their adherence to international standards.