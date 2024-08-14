Karachi Police Chief Attends Independence Day Firing Competition At SSU Headquarters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, participated in a firing competition ceremony at the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Wednesday, marking the occasion of the country's Independence Day.
The event was attended by senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division, as well as ambassadors from various countries, according to the Karachi Police spokesperson.
During the visit, the Karachi Police Chief reviewed the firing competitions and engaged in discussions with the ambassadors on matters of security.
The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division briefed the attendees on SSU's professional training programs, which were praised by the contestants for their adherence to international standards.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM54 seconds ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel9 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan9 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates12 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC12 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"12 hours ago