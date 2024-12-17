Open Menu

Karachi Police Chief Calls For Enhanced Crime-fighting Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

A high-level meeting on crime, presided over by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, was held at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting on crime, presided over by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, was held at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Tuesday.

Zonal DIGPs briefed the Karachi Police Chief on the performance of their respective zones, as per a statement from the Karachi Police Spokesperson.

The meeting reviewed the city's crime and law and order situation in detail, with key instructions issued regarding ongoing investigations.Javed Alam Odho emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to curb crime, directing police operations against criminal elements to be prioritized and expedited.

Additionally, the Karachi Police Chief called for an awareness campaign on traffic rules and ordered strict legal action against aerial firing. He also stressed the importance of ensuring foolproof security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including Zonal DIGPs, DIGP-CIA, DIGP-Traffic, DIGP-Investigation, and District SSPs.

