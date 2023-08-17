Open Menu

Karachi Police Chief Chairs Meeting Regarding Improvement In Investigation Department

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 06:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday chaired an important meeting regarding improvement and innovation in investigation department of police.

During the meeting, the progress of high-profile and other serious cases was carefully reviewed and a comprehensive strategy was formulated, said a news release.

The Additional IGP Karachi pointed out the shortcomings in the investigation of the cases and gave instructions to carry out a comprehensive and effective investigation process as per the modern requirements.

He instructed to ensure the identification parade of the arrested accused and timely availability of CCTV footage.

The city police chief also ordered for timely payments of cost of investigation to investigation officers and to ensure presence of Crime Scene Unit at the crime scene.

He also asked to reward the officers with better performance and to initiate strict departmental proceedings against the ones with poor performance.

All Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, district SSPs, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

