Karachi Police Chief chairs monthly crime review meeting, orders stronger action against criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, chaired the monthly crime review meeting at the Karachi Police Office to assess the city’s crime situation and police performance.
According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police on Thursday, the meeting was attended by DIGP Admin, all three Zonal DIGPs, DIGP CIA, DIGP Investigation, and other senior officers.
During the session, the DIGPs of CIA and all three zones presented detailed performance reports, covering crime statistics, progress on investigations, police operations, and ongoing challenges in their respective jurisdictions.
Reviewing the overall situation, Additional IGP - Karachi emphasized the need for more effective follow-up of cases and improved prosecution in courts.
He particularly stressed the importance of ensuring accountability and enhancing the quality of investigations.
The meeting also included a review of ongoing operations against drug dealers. The Karachi Police Chief reiterated his commitment to a zero-tolerance policy and instructed officers to intensify efforts in this area.
He directed officials to make combing operations, snap checking, and search operations more effective. “Swift and targeted action against criminal elements is essential to ensure a safer environment for Karachi’s citizens,” he said.
