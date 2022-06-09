Karachi police chief condoles death of Amir Liaquat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Karachi police Javed Akhtar Odho on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned anchor, scholar and member National Assembly Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

In a condolence message, Karachi Police Chief Javed Akhtar prayed to the Almighty to place the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.