Karachi Police chief expresses grief over demise of Amir Liaquat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Odho Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned anchor, scholar and member national assembly Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Karachi Police chief also prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and patience for the grieved family members, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.