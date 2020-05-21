UrduPoint.com
Karachi Police Chief For Provision Of Investigations Kits, Training

Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday ordered for provision of investigations kits to each police mobile of all police stations of the megalopolis.

Presiding over a meeting at Karachi Police Office, regarding elimination of drug peddling and drug abuse, he said, each police mobile being used at all police stations must be provided with investigations kit to further improve the investigation process, according to a news release.

Karachi Police Chief also issued directives for imparting training to investigation officers on modern lines.

Memon also asked to compile performance reports of the officers.

Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone, Sharjeel Kareem Kharal briefed about measures taken for the elimination of drugs peddling and its abuse.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Investigation) South apprised the Additional IGP about the issues faced duringthe course of investigations.

DIGP- Admin Karachi Ameen Yousafzai, SSP South Shiraz Nazir and SSP City Muqadas Haider attended the meeting.

