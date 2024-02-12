Karachi Police Chief honors CRA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, hosted a dinner to honor the newly elected body of the Crime Reporters Association (CRA) alongside all its members.

During the event, Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind awarded shields to the newly elected office bearers and members of CRA, according to a news release issued by CRA on Monday.

He acknowledged crime reporters important role in sharing crucial information and maintaining public awareness.

Highlighting the close relationship between law enforcement and the media, Khadim Hussain Rind emphasized the essential contribution of crime reporters in improving the overall law and order situation.

CRA General Secretary, Rehan Chishti, thanked the Karachi Police for their consistent efforts in upholding law and order, especially praising their work in ensuring security during the recent general elections.

The event was attended by all three Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs, and members of the Crime Reporters Association.