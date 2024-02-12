Open Menu

Karachi Police Chief Honors CRA

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Karachi Police Chief honors CRA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, hosted a dinner to honor the newly elected body of the Crime Reporters Association (CRA) alongside all its members.

During the event, Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind awarded shields to the newly elected office bearers and members of CRA, according to a news release issued by CRA on Monday.

He acknowledged crime reporters important role in sharing crucial information and maintaining public awareness.

Highlighting the close relationship between law enforcement and the media, Khadim Hussain Rind emphasized the essential contribution of crime reporters in improving the overall law and order situation.

CRA General Secretary, Rehan Chishti, thanked the Karachi Police for their consistent efforts in upholding law and order, especially praising their work in ensuring security during the recent general elections.

The event was attended by all three Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs, and members of the Crime Reporters Association.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Law And Order Media Event All

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

2 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

3 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

3 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

4 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

4 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

4 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

5 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

6 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan