Karachi Police Chief Honors Gold Medalist Constable

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Karachi Police Chief honors gold medalist constable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Thursday honored Police Constable Shahnawaz Khan for his outstanding achievement in bodybuilding. 

Shahnawaz Khan recently won the gold medal in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship and earned the title of South Asia.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Constable Shahnawaz Khan was presented with a CC-1 certificate and a cash reward by the Additional IGP at the Karachi Police Office, according to a spokesperson for the Karachi Police.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas felicitated Constable Shahnawaz Khan for his remarkable success, noting that his victory has brought significant pride to the country. He commended Shahnawaz Khan's dedication and effort and extended his best wishes for Khan's future endeavors.

