Karachi Police Chief Honors Gold Medalist Constable
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Thursday honored Police Constable Shahnawaz Khan for his outstanding achievement in bodybuilding.
Shahnawaz Khan recently won the gold medal in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship and earned the title of South Asia.
In recognition of his accomplishment, Constable Shahnawaz Khan was presented with a CC-1 certificate and a cash reward by the Additional IGP at the Karachi Police Office, according to a spokesperson for the Karachi Police.
Imran Yaqoob Minhas felicitated Constable Shahnawaz Khan for his remarkable success, noting that his victory has brought significant pride to the country. He commended Shahnawaz Khan's dedication and effort and extended his best wishes for Khan's future endeavors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man stabbed to death, girl injured over land dispute3 seconds ago
-
Woman killed, two injured over enmity6 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city10 minutes ago
-
HMC hospital treats over 5,200 patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays10 minutes ago
-
Two Tribes clans agree to settle blood feud after claim 29 lives10 minutes ago
-
Man killed, son injured10 minutes ago
-
Sports Deptt Tank organizes 'Aman Sports Events'20 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Arts council to hold condolence meeting to remember Ishaq Mangriyo on June 2020 minutes ago
-
Thousands of patients treated Lady Reading Hospital30 minutes ago
-
First post-hajj flight carrying 149 pilgrims lands at Multan Airport30 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons spends time with prisoners50 minutes ago