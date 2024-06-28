Open Menu

Karachi Police Chief Inaugurate Command And Control Center In Korangi Industrial Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, inaugurated a new command and control center in the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, inaugurated a new command and control center in the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA). The center, established by Community Policing Karachi (CPK), is equipped with 72 advanced surveillance cameras.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by a host of dignitaries including DIGP - East Azfar Mahesar, Rangers Sector Commander Brigadier Asim Ashraf, SSP Korangi, CPK Executive Director Murad Soni, Zeeshan Habib, businessmen, and other police officials.

During the event, Murad Soni and DIGP - East Azfar Mahesar provided a comprehensive briefing about the project to Karachi Police Chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas.

The City Police chief thanked the CPK team and other dignitaries for their contributions to the project, praising the role of the CPK Chief and his team in its successful execution.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to Karachi Police Chief Minhas, DIGP East Mahesar, Sector Commander Rangers Ashraf, SSP Korangi, and other officers in recognition of their efforts.

The command and control center in KIA features 72 CCTV cameras, including four modern ANPR high-resolution cameras capable of recognizing vehicle number plates. These cameras aim to enhance crime control in the industrial area, facilitating the timely arrest of suspects.

