- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Karachi Police Chief inaugurate command and control center in Korangi Industrial Area
Karachi Police Chief Inaugurate Command And Control Center In Korangi Industrial Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, inaugurated a new command and control center in the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, inaugurated a new command and control center in the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA). The center, established by Community Policing Karachi (CPK), is equipped with 72 advanced surveillance cameras.
The inauguration ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by a host of dignitaries including DIGP - East Azfar Mahesar, Rangers Sector Commander Brigadier Asim Ashraf, SSP Korangi, CPK Executive Director Murad Soni, Zeeshan Habib, businessmen, and other police officials.
During the event, Murad Soni and DIGP - East Azfar Mahesar provided a comprehensive briefing about the project to Karachi Police Chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas.
The City Police chief thanked the CPK team and other dignitaries for their contributions to the project, praising the role of the CPK Chief and his team in its successful execution.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to Karachi Police Chief Minhas, DIGP East Mahesar, Sector Commander Rangers Ashraf, SSP Korangi, and other officers in recognition of their efforts.
The command and control center in KIA features 72 CCTV cameras, including four modern ANPR high-resolution cameras capable of recognizing vehicle number plates. These cameras aim to enhance crime control in the industrial area, facilitating the timely arrest of suspects.
Recent Stories
Realme 12 Series: Ready to Challenge Rivals with Cutting-Edge Processors in Paki ..
NAB challenges PTI founder's bail in 190mln pounds scam case
24th Arab radio, television festival commences in Tunis
Price control meeting in Narowal
Court orders registration of case against SHO, IO
Minister chairs meeting to reconstitute BoD for KoFHA
DC, DPO Haripur holds meeting to ensure peaceful Muharram ul Haram
Humid weather to continue; rain likely at isolated places:PMD
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final
IGP orders committee to implement Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, eight injured
Inflation data cheers Wall Street
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB challenges PTI founder's bail in 190mln pounds scam case2 minutes ago
-
24th Arab radio, television festival commences in Tunis19 minutes ago
-
Price control meeting in Narowal19 minutes ago
-
Court orders registration of case against SHO, IO19 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting to reconstitute BoD for KoFHA19 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO Haripur holds meeting to ensure peaceful Muharram ul Haram19 minutes ago
-
IGP orders committee to implement Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 202219 minutes ago
-
PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas26 minutes ago
-
Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower youth; Chairman PMYP26 minutes ago
-
Delegation of LPG Association meets with Secretary RTA26 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term43 minutes ago
-
AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance43 minutes ago