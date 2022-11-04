UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Inaugurates Police Community Center Nazimabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Karachi Police Chief Javed Akhtar Odho inaugurated the Police Community Center Nazimabad here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Karachi Police Chief Javed Akhtar Odho inaugurated the Police Community Center Nazimabad here on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony begun with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Deputy Inspector General of Police West Zone Fidah Hussain Mastoi, SSP Central Maruf Usman, SP Liaquatabad, DSP Operation West Zone Asad Aleem, and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the AIG Karachi Police informed the audience about the objectives behind establishment of community center.

Javed Akhtar Odho called upon the police officers to give respect to the people and show courtesy and patience while dealing with the public.

He advised the officials to understand the sensitivity of the community center.

On this occasion, DIG West Zone informed the audience that the purpose of this center is to educate the public in effective ways.

It has been established to perform the duties in a smooth manner so as to facilitate the masses in more effectively.

