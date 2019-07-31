Karachi Police chief meets Commissioner Karachi

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday called on Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani here at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday called on Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani here at his office.

The Karachi Police chief remained with the Commissioner Karachi for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests, said a statement.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallawni welcomed him and lauded his services throughout police service and career.

During the discussion, the Commissioner Karachi extended his full support and cooperation to him regarding the curbing of the crime, rehabilitation of drug addicts and maintaining the peace in the city.

The AIGP thanked the Commissioner's gesture and showed his commitment towards the development and maintenance of peace in the city.

Memon also said that police with the help of city administration will work together for the betterment and further improve law and order situation.