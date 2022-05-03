UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Offers Eid Prayer At Garden Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday offered Namaz-e-Eid Ul Fitr at Garden Headquarters South here.

Senior police officers alongwith policemen including DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal and DIG Admin Asim Qaimkhani attended the Eid prayers , said Karachi Police Spokesperson Later, Additional IG Karachi along with senior police officers visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

On this occasion, the Karachi Police Chief said that undoubtedly due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Sindh police, the peace has been restored in Karachi.

Every officer of Karachi Police and all policemen are performing their duties diligently for the protection of life and property of the people.

