Karachi Police Chief Orders Enhanced Security For Muharram-ul-Haram
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Monday directed the relevant officers to implement foolproof security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram.
During a meeting, at the Karachi Police Office, with scholars and organizers, he emphasized that the NOCs and permits issued for Majalis and Muharram processions should be strictly enforced.
The City Police chief instructed an increase in the security for scholars and ordered a rigorous crackdown on terrorists and criminal elements.
Scholars and organizers of Majalis and processions highlighted the issues they face, prompting the Additional IGP - Karachi to instruct officers to coordinate with the relevant civil administration officials.
They appreciated the security arrangements and police cooperation during previous Muharram-ul-Haram observances.
The meeting was attended by Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - Traffic, District SSPs, and other senior police officers.
