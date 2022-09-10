UrduPoint.com

Karachi Police Chief Orders Officers For Resolving Street Crimes Cases On Top Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi on Saturday directed the officers concerned that robbery cases, especially cases in which the victim has been injured or killed, should be solved on top priority and there should be no delay in the registration of cases.

Addressing a meeting at Karachi Police Office with all zonal Deputy IGPs and SSPs Investigation, he said both SHO and SIO are responsible for obtaining CCTV footage of robberies incidents and both will assist each other in solving these cases.

He also instructed to forward weekly progress reports of such cases to Karachi Police Office.

The Karachi Police Chief took separate briefing from the Investigation SSPs regarding the investigation in the cases of each district and also issued necessary instructions.

The meeting was attended by all zonal DIGPs, all SSPs Investigation and SHOs of East and West zones.

