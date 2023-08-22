Karachi Police chief, others meet IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) ::Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Tuesday said the Special Branch should further strengthen the coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a meeting with Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Additional IGP Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rindh and Additional IGP - Training Abdul Qadir Qayyum, the Sindh Police chief said the mechanism should be strengthened against miscreants, elements hostile to the country/society.

Talking about training centers, he said the training centers were the first school of professional life of the police.

He asked the Additional IGP - Training to promote positive attitude and thinking among the personnel under training from the overall training.

On the occasion, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho gave a briefing on the law and order situation in the city.

He informed about the police security plan and its implementation.

Javed Alam Odho also apprised about the measures taken to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Additional IGP - Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rindh covered the law and order priorities of the Special Branch. He told about the advanced intelligence collection and actions taken based on it.

Additional IGP - Training Abdul Qadir Qayyum mentioned the details about training schools, colleges and centers including policing training issues.

